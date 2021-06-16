Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $569,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $164.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

