Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 112.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

