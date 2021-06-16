Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.