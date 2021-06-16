Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

