Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 564 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

