Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 7.5% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $30.09 million and $344,957.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00760397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.30 or 0.07712803 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

