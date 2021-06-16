Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.47. Verastem shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 8,702 shares trading hands.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
