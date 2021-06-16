Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.47. Verastem shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 8,702 shares trading hands.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

