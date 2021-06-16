Grupo Santander Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Hold

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE BAP traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. 8,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

