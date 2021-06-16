Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 8,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,977. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.