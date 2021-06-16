King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.