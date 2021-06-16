Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,241 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

