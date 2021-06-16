Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

