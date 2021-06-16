Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $27,700.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

