Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $23.75. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 24,991 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

