Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.38. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 4,411 shares changing hands.

AEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

