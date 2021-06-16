Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $35.97

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.97, but opened at $36.99. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 76,871 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

