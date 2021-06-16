Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

