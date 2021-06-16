Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.83.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
