Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

SCVL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $935.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

