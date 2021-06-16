Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ET stock traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

