Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.31. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 33,346 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

