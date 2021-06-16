FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $4.43 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00758266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.86 or 0.07702039 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

