Pundi X[new] Market Cap Reaches $325.42 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $325.42 million and $16.14 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00144725 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00179214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.99 or 0.00919824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.61 or 0.99866601 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.