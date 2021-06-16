Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,435,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 359,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779,844. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock valued at $35,768,083. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

