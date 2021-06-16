Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,176,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,338,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $684.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.