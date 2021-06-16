Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Stryker worth $1,192,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.07. 6,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

