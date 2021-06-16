Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 216,446 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,098,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE CL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. 56,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.