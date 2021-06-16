Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $976,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

