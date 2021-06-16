Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

