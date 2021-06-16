Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

