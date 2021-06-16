Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

