James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

