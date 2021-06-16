Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $775,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

