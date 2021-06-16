Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,528 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

