Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $25.11 Million Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CTT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,548. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

