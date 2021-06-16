Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.38. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.