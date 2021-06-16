Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.71

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $13.38. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.
INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.
In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
