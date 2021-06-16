AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.44

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.