LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.98

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 1199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,556. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

