Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 1906191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

