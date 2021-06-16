Critical Review: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 4 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Alector has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.02%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Alector.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.32 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.69 Alector $21.10 million 84.98 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.18

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -67.48% -54.91% Alector -1,122.03% -69.73% -39.83%

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Alector on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19. Its product ATYR1923 is in Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of various aggressive cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease; and 8 candidates in immuno-neurology/immuno-oncology field comprise ADP012, ADP016, ADP017, ADP023, ADP026, ADP122, ADP009, and ADP022. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

