Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

