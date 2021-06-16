ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

