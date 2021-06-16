The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $537.25 million, a PE ratio of 99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

