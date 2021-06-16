Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.57. 18,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The company has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $341.46 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

