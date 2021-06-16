Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.28. 83,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,303. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

