Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

6/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

5/24/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 151,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

