Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..
- 6/3/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.
- 5/24/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 151,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,627. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
