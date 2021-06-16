Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

ADI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $167.58. 20,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,423 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.