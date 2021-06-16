Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. 8,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,428. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

