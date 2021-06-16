iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

