Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,522. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

