Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. 643,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

